June 4, 2018 9:14 am

Barrie police seeking witnesses following shooting at apartment building

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking witnesses following a shooting in Barrie on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on June 3, Barrie police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive in the city.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, the suspect had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

A short while later, at around 6:45 p.m., police went to a local hospital where a man had arrived with a gunshot wound. However, police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to please contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Information can also be provided anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.

