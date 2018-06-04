Teen convicted in Serena McKay beating death sentenced to 3 years

One of the two teens convicted in Serena McKay’s death has learned her fate.

Serena McKay was brutally beaten in April 2017 on Sagkeeng First Nation. A video of the horrific act was later circulated on social media.

The older of the two girls who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in McKay’s death waved to relatives in the gallery before receiving her sentence Monday afternoon.

The teen, whose name is protected by a publication ban, will see 40 months in custody then 23.5 months in community supervision.

She will receive a credit for time already served.



Judge Rocky Pollack said after seeing the video of the brutal beating of McKay, he initially wanted to simply lock her killers up for as long as possible.

But he was swayed by her remorse and the important life decisions she had made since the incident…

Including ending a bad relationship and choosing to become a meaningful mother to her young son.

McKay’s mother Delores Daniels says she’s pleased with the judge’s decision.​

“We had hoped that it would be an adult sentence — unfortunately that didn’t happen, but there’s nothing that we as a family can do anything about and we have to accept this.”

The second teen involved in McKay’s death has yet to be sentenced, but one condition of the sentencing was that the two are not allowed to communicate with one another while the sentence is being served.