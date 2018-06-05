Scott Thompson: ‘Extreme’ Liberals are warning us about the other ‘extreme’ parties

Kathleen Wynne conceded defeat over the weekend, admitting she will not be premier after the June 7 election.

Wow! Why throw your candidates under the moving campaign bus like that, days before an election?

Simple. The Liberals realize not only will they lose the provincial election, but there is also a good chance they may not even elect enough members to achieve official party status, and receive the financial perks that come with it.

So they are now airing campaign ads that tell you to vote for the Wynne Liberals, not to win, but to stop the other two parties, Doug Ford‘s PCs and Andrea Horwath‘s NDP, from gaining a majority.

The ads say that at least with a minority government, Wynne would still have some power to sway policy. Most importantly for them, that’s way better than NO Liberal party at all.

Wynne is now painting her opponents as radical, telling us we need to vote Liberal and create a minority government, so she can keep things from becoming too extreme.

Speaking of extremes, this is coming from a premier who has taken the Liberals so far left you can barely tell them apart from the NDP.

What I find rich is Wynne trying to scare voters about the very radical extremism, and lack of accountability, that has become her own government over the last 15 years.

Where has the centre gone?

Wynne cries that you don’t like her anymore, despite her great governance, painting herself as the victim.

Let’s make at least one thing perfectly clear here: the victim is not Kathleen Wynne, the victim is the Ontario taxpayer.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.​