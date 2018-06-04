Fox Creek RCMP
June 4, 2018 5:04 pm
Updated: June 4, 2018 5:06 pm

Man dies after boat flips on northern Alberta lake

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A man is dead after his boat overturned on Jerry Lake in northern Alberta.

A 71-year-old man is dead after his boat flipped on Jerry Lake, police said on Monday.

Officers were called to the lake north of Fox Creek, Alta. at around 4 p.m. on Sunday to a report of an overturned boat.

The man’s body was pulled from the lake at around 7 p.m. that evening. The man’s name has not been released by police.

The Fox Creek Fire Department and a helicopter from Alberta Forestry assisted in the search.

Fox Creek is about 260 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Global News