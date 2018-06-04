Man dies after boat flips on northern Alberta lake

A 71-year-old man is dead after his boat flipped on Jerry Lake, police said on Monday.

Officers were called to the lake north of Fox Creek, Alta. at around 4 p.m. on Sunday to a report of an overturned boat.

The man’s body was pulled from the lake at around 7 p.m. that evening. The man’s name has not been released by police.

The Fox Creek Fire Department and a helicopter from Alberta Forestry assisted in the search.

Fox Creek is about 260 kilometres north of Edmonton.