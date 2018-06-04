RCMP searching for Ontario woman who may have given birth at New Brunswick motel

RCMP are looking for an Ontario couple who were staying in a Saint-André motel after staff from the New Brunswick motel reported they believed a woman gave birth to a baby in one of the rooms.

Police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating the woman and her newborn baby for a well-being check.

It’s believed the baby was born at the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-André, N.B., prior to May 25.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Moncton mobile home, damages two others

No one has seen the baby or the woman since, and there is a concern for their health and safety.

RCMP have released photos of Michael Bonnell, 30, and his wife Yuyang Guan, 26, from Ontario. They had been staying at the hotel since April 15.

They were seen driving a 2013 white Ford Edge with the Ontario licence plate BVLX 256, and police believe they could be headed to Peterborough, Ont.

RCMP point out the photos of Bonnell are from 2014 and the photo of Guan is from 2016, so they may look different now.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP charge man in connection with Moncton gas station robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment at 506-473-3137 or your local police.