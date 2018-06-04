Health Canada recalls Ottawa Senators onesies

Health Canada is asking those who purchased Ottawa Senators onesies to return them due to metal snaps popping off.

According to Health Canada, the metal snaps on the recalled onesies may detach resulting in a choking hazard to young children. As of May 29, the company has received one report of metal snaps detaching in Canada, and no reports of injuries.

The onesies were manufactured in China and approximately 5,100 units were sold between October and November 2017. Health Canada is asking purchasers to get in contact with the distributor, Reward Connection Inc. for product return and disposal.