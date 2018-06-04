Peterborough-Kawartha race is ‘too close to call’: poll

Many polls are projecting a win for the Progressive Conservatives on June 7.

According to polls released by the Laurier Institute for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy (LISPOP) on Monday, the PCs are projected to take 67 seats, 52 for the NDP and five for the Liberals.

According to LISPOP, Peterborough-Kawartha is too close to call.

It’s believed to be a tight race between Liberal incumbent Jeff Leal, PC candidate Dave Smith and Sean Conway of the NDP.

This could also be the first time since 1977 that the bellwether riding, formerly known as Peterborough, could elect an MPP that is not from the party that forms the government.

Leal hopes that’s the case. He’s been the MPP here since 2003 and is looking for his fifth term at Queen’s Park.

On Saturday, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne admitted she would not be Ontario’s next premier after Thursday’s election. She encouraged voters to continue to support the party to keep the PC or NDP at a minority government.

“Clearly we’re in a transition and a time of uncertainty. An experienced person like myself in perhaps a minority government will be able to bring a sense of stability and calm,” Leal said.

“This is my first time as a candidate, but I’ve been on a number of campaign teams. This has a very different feel to the other campaigns I’ve been a part of. I’m very confident on June 7, we’ll do well,” Smith said.

“Any votes for the Liberals will not result in a minority government, it results in a majority for Doug Ford. We don’t want to see that. Something special is happening everywhere, and we want people to join us to make a change for the better in the province,” Conway said.

Also running in Peterborough-Kawartha are Gianne Broughton for the Green Party, Ken Ranney for Stop Climate Change and Jacob William Currier for the Libertarian party.

Rob Roddick is on the ballot for the Trillium party, but recently told the Peterborough Examiner that he is no longer running in this election.

