Ontario election 2018: Peterborough—Kawartha riding

Voters in Peterborough—Kawartha head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jeff Leal (incumbent)

PC: Dave Smith

NDP: Sean Conway

Green: Gianne Broughton

Geography

This riding was created in 2015. It is made up of parts of the City of Peterborough, Douro-Dummer, Galway-Cavendish and Harvey, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, North Kawartha and Selwyn. For the 2018 elections, it will no longer encompass Otonabee-South Monaghan, Asphodel-Norwood, and the Hiawatha First Nation. Before its reworking in 2015, the riding was known as the Peterborough riding since 1953.

History

The area has leaned Liberal for the last Liberal for the last 15 years. MPP Jeff Leal is the incumbent, and has been the MPP for Peterborough since 2003. Leal won against Progressive Conservative candidate Alan Wilson by 4,010 votes in the 2014 provincial election.