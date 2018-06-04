Hiker captures moment Guatemala volcano erupts, spewing thick ash

A hiker captured the moment one of Central America’s most active volcanos erupted, spewing a thick plume of black smoke and ash into the air.

On Sunday, a hiker was climbing the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala, and that’s when the neighbouring volcano, Fuego exploded.

Guatemala’s Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for “volcano of fire,” exploded shortly before noon. It spewed an eight-kilometre stream of red-hot lava, and as of Monday, at least 38 people, including three children, were killed.

Nearly 300 were also injured in what officials are calling the most violent eruption of the Fuego volcano in more than four decades.

The volcano is located around 43 kilometres west of Guatemala City.

— With files from Reuters