Environment
June 4, 2018 11:39 am
Updated: June 4, 2018 11:48 am

Hiker captures moment Guatemala volcano erupts, spewing thick ash

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: A hiker on Acatenango volcano in Guatemala captured the eruption of neighbouring Fuego volcano on Sunday.

A A

A hiker captured the moment one of Central America’s most active volcanos erupted, spewing a thick plume of black smoke and ash into the air.

On Sunday, a hiker was climbing the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala, and that’s when the neighbouring volcano, Fuego exploded.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Guatemala’s Fuego volcano — death toll climbs as new explosion spews scorching hot mud flow

Guatemala’s Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for “volcano of fire,” exploded shortly before noon. It spewed an eight-kilometre stream of red-hot lava, and as of Monday, at least 38 people, including three children, were killed.

Nearly 300 were also injured in what officials are calling the most violent eruption of the Fuego volcano in more than four decades.

The volcano is located around 43 kilometres west of Guatemala City.

WATCH: Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupts leaving path of destruction

— With files from Reuters

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guatemala volcano
Guatemala volcano erupting
Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano
hiker video Volcan de Fuego
hiker video volcano
hiker Volcan de Fuego
Volcan de Fuego
volcano Guatemala

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News