Father’s Day gift ideas: 15 of the best finds for Dad

Father’s Day falls on June 17, a day to appreciate and celebrate all things Dad.

While some reports have shown Canadians tend to spend more on Mother’s Day than Father’s Day, we argue it’s not about how much you spend, but the gift in question. Classic Father’s Day gifts usually include ties, tools or BBQ gear, and while these are staples that never go out of style, this year we suggest thinking a little outside the box.

The latest tech, board games or even taking Dad on a local food tour or wine tour may be a great way to celebrate the holiday. Some suggest Canadian dads even love gift cards. According to a recent report by debit and credit card processor Moneris, 81 per cent of Canadian dads liked the idea of getting a gift card to their favourite stores.

Below are 15 of our Father’s Day gift ideas from popular retailers to small Canadian-made shops — all with the purpose of leaving a smile on Dad’s face.

Two-piece shaving kit



A classic Father’s Day must-have, this two-piece shaving kit includes a razor and shaving brush. And if Dad seems like the person who misplaces his grooming essentials, this kit also comes with a stunning stand.

Price: $49.99

Available at Marshalls

Backgammon



Challenge Dad on game night with this artistically designed backgammon board, with orange and turquoise hues.

Price: $24.95

Available at Chapters/Indigo

Grill set



Sometimes the best gift means sticking to what works. This four-piece grill set made from steel goes into BBQ season to picnic season to even camping.

Price: $110

Available at Filson

Dad and baby T-shirts

Nothing says fatherhood like matching pizza T-shirts. These handmade shirts also come in a taco version.

Price: $67

Available at Etsy

Roku streaming



Price: $66.24

Available at Amazon

Fishing rod

If you’re looking for a low-cost Father’s Day gift, surprise Dad with this spinning reel and fishing rod combo — ideal for lazy weekends on the lake.

Price: $9.25

Available at Walmart

Cufflinks



He already knows this, but sometimes you need a subtle reminder. These modern stainless steel “best dad” cufflinks come in one size and one colour.

Price: $79.50

Available at Hudson’s Bay

Desk statue



To celebrate the original Jurassic Park, ThinkGeek has released this T-Rex statue, perfect for Dad’s desk or nightstand.

Price: $59.99

Available at ThinkGeek

Handheld GPS

If he likes road trips or taking the wheel on vacations, this handheld GPS will make the ideal travel partner.

Price: $112.49

Available at Canadian Tire

Handmade watch

Talk about a fancy watch. This handmade watch focuses on adding a piece of history on your wrist. This manually wound accessory is made from 132-year-old train track from Lethbridge, Alta. — now that’s a sturdy watch.

Price: $2,499

Available at Novo Watch

Plant stand



If your dad’s hobby is gardening, give him a project to work on this summer with this plant stand. Best for indoors, he can use it to display his favourite flowers or herbs.

Price: $69.99

Available at Ikea

Satin tie

If you are having a hard time finding a gift, you can’t go wrong with a classic satin tie. This 100 per cent silk one with added blue horses is made in Italy.

Price: $69

Available at Andrew’s Milano

Wallet



Sometimes, you just need to stick to something simple. For the minimalist Dad on your list, these Vancouver-made folding wallets come with two pockets: one for cards and one for cash.

Price: $70

Available at Fiveleft

Shower and shaving kit



Sometimes Dad needs a little TLC. This L’Occitan collection for the “modern gentleman” includes an aftershave balm, shower gel, soap and gift box.

Price: $44

Available at L’OCCITANE en Provence

Bow tie



These handmade bow ties will bring out the space nerd in every father. Made from a textured linen-silk blend, each tie is lined with a blue fabric.

Price: $70

Available at Handsome and Lace

