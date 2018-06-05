Father’s Day gift ideas: 15 of the best finds for Dad
Father’s Day falls on June 17, a day to appreciate and celebrate all things Dad.
While some reports have shown Canadians tend to spend more on Mother’s Day than Father’s Day, we argue it’s not about how much you spend, but the gift in question. Classic Father’s Day gifts usually include ties, tools or BBQ gear, and while these are staples that never go out of style, this year we suggest thinking a little outside the box.
The latest tech, board games or even taking Dad on a local food tour or wine tour may be a great way to celebrate the holiday. Some suggest Canadian dads even love gift cards. According to a recent report by debit and credit card processor Moneris, 81 per cent of Canadian dads liked the idea of getting a gift card to their favourite stores.
READ MORE: 10 unique Father’s Day gift ideas that don’t include tools and ties
Below are 15 of our Father’s Day gift ideas from popular retailers to small Canadian-made shops — all with the purpose of leaving a smile on Dad’s face.
Two-piece shaving kit
A classic Father’s Day must-have, this two-piece shaving kit includes a razor and shaving brush. And if Dad seems like the person who misplaces his grooming essentials, this kit also comes with a stunning stand.
Price: $49.99
Available at Marshalls
Backgammon
Challenge Dad on game night with this artistically designed backgammon board, with orange and turquoise hues.
Price: $24.95
Available at Chapters/Indigo
Grill set
Sometimes the best gift means sticking to what works. This four-piece grill set made from steel goes into BBQ season to picnic season to even camping.
Price: $110
Available at Filson
Dad and baby T-shirts
Nothing says fatherhood like matching pizza T-shirts. These handmade shirts also come in a taco version.
Price: $67
Available at Etsy
READ MORE: Single dad raising 5 kids in 1,000 square-foot condo
Roku streaming
Price: $66.24
Available at Amazon
Fishing rod
If you’re looking for a low-cost Father’s Day gift, surprise Dad with this spinning reel and fishing rod combo — ideal for lazy weekends on the lake.
Price: $9.25
Available at Walmart
Cufflinks
He already knows this, but sometimes you need a subtle reminder. These modern stainless steel “best dad” cufflinks come in one size and one colour.
Price: $79.50
Available at Hudson’s Bay
READ MORE: Canadians spend more money celebrating Mother’s Day than Father’s Day
Desk statue
To celebrate the original Jurassic Park, ThinkGeek has released this T-Rex statue, perfect for Dad’s desk or nightstand.
Price: $59.99
Available at ThinkGeek
Handheld GPS
If he likes road trips or taking the wheel on vacations, this handheld GPS will make the ideal travel partner.
Price: $112.49
Available at Canadian Tire
Handmade watch
Talk about a fancy watch. This handmade watch focuses on adding a piece of history on your wrist. This manually wound accessory is made from 132-year-old train track from Lethbridge, Alta. — now that’s a sturdy watch.
Price: $2,499
Available at Novo Watch
Plant stand
If your dad’s hobby is gardening, give him a project to work on this summer with this plant stand. Best for indoors, he can use it to display his favourite flowers or herbs.
Price: $69.99
Available at Ikea
Satin tie
If you are having a hard time finding a gift, you can’t go wrong with a classic satin tie. This 100 per cent silk one with added blue horses is made in Italy.
Price: $69
Available at Andrew’s Milano
Wallet
Sometimes, you just need to stick to something simple. For the minimalist Dad on your list, these Vancouver-made folding wallets come with two pockets: one for cards and one for cash.
Price: $70
Available at Fiveleft
Shower and shaving kit
Sometimes Dad needs a little TLC. This L’Occitan collection for the “modern gentleman” includes an aftershave balm, shower gel, soap and gift box.
Price: $44
Available at L’OCCITANE en Provence
Bow tie
These handmade bow ties will bring out the space nerd in every father. Made from a textured linen-silk blend, each tie is lined with a blue fabric.
Price: $70
Available at Handsome and Lace
arti.patel@globalnews.ca
Follow @ArtiPatel
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.