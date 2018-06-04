Coquihalla Highway reopens after rollover crash Sunday night
Highway 5 was shut down in both directions Sunday evening after a rollover crash 20 kilometres east of Hope.
It happened just before 5 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Three people who were inside the single vehicle were taken to hospital.
One was in critical condition, the other two are believed to be stable.
CLEARED – #BCHwy5 fully open following earlier vehicle incident 20 km east of #HopeBC. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #MerrittBC #KamloopsBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 4, 2018
Southbound lanes reopened just before 7:30 p.m., and the incident was cleared by 11:30 p.m.
There’s no word on a potential cause of the crash.
