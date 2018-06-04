Coquihalla Highway reopens after rollover crash Sunday night

Highway 5 was shut down in both directions Sunday evening after a rollover crash 20 kilometres east of Hope.

It happened just before 5 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.

READ MORE: B.C. snowstorm to hit Coquihalla Highway and other routes into the morning

Three people who were inside the single vehicle were taken to hospital.

One was in critical condition, the other two are believed to be stable.

READ MORE: Driving the Coquihalla in snow is bad enough. But check out the speed limit

Southbound lanes reopened just before 7:30 p.m., and the incident was cleared by 11:30 p.m.

There’s no word on a potential cause of the crash.