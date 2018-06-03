Fire destroys 2 show homes in northeast Edmonton’s McConachie area

Two show homes in northeast Edmonton were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

The blaze happened on 62 Street near McConachie Boulevard, at two Sangam Homes properties.

Firefighters were called shortly after 4 a.m., and arrived to find one show home on the corner of the street consumed by fire, and the flames spreading to the attic and upstairs of the show home next door.

Photos and videos from area residents show flames shooting into the early morning sky. The first home burned to the foundation, while the second one was heavily damaged.

“The crews did a great job of ensuring the flames did not spread to the third occupied home,” said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Shirley Benson.

That home did suffer some smoke damage, but everyone inside the occupied home made it outside safely.

Benson said at the height of the fire, there were seven firefighting crews on scene. One of the show homes was still under construction.

“It was a fire that had unique challenges, just with the volume of fire and the stages of completion of the homes, so there’s open airways for the flames to spread,” she said.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be released.