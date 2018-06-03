Stretch of Cumberland Avenue to close for road construction

Starting Monday morning at 7 a.m., southbound Cumberland Avenue between Hargrave Street and Donald Street will be closed to traffic until July 27 for roadway construction.

The City of Winnipeg said pedestrian access will be maintained but drivers should find alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Earlier this month, the city said it will be fixing a total of 150 kilometres of lanes within Winnipeg, thanks to a record $116 million in municipal funding.