June 3, 2018 4:28 pm

Stretch of Cumberland Avenue to close for road construction

By Reporter  Global News

More than 200 renewal projects are scheduled to take place throughout Winnipeg in 2018.

Michael Draven/Global News
Starting Monday morning at 7 a.m., southbound Cumberland Avenue between Hargrave Street and Donald Street will be closed to traffic until July 27 for roadway construction.

The City of Winnipeg said pedestrian access will be maintained but drivers should find alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Earlier this month, the city said it will be fixing a total of 150 kilometres of lanes within Winnipeg, thanks to a record $116 million in municipal funding.

