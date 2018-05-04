Winnipeg road construction about to kick into high gear

The City of Winnipeg is gearing up for a busy road construction season thanks to a record $116 million in municipal funding.

Public Works spokesperson Ken Allen says they are still waiting for the ground to completely thaw out before they really get to work.

“This summer we’re going to be having over 200 locations of renewal work going on, on our regional streets, our bridges, our local streets, alleys, sidewalks and pathways. There’s going to be a significant amount of work going on, that’s for sure.”

Work has already begun on Fermor Avenue between Ste. Anne’s Road and Archibald Street. Empress Street and McPhillips Street are also slated for repairs this summer.

Allen says they will be fixing a total of 150 kilometres of lanes within the city.