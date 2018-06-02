Bracebridge beaches reopen after temporary closure

Two parks in Ontario’s cottage country reopened Saturday after being temporarily shut down last month.

Glass shards and sewing needles were discovered at Kirby’s Beach and Bracebridge Bay Park, prompting local officials to act swiftly.

Residents who reside along Kirby’s Beach collected items from as far away as 60 feet from the shoreline.

The beaches are hot spots for summer revelers, especially young families with children.

Town officials told Global News last month that safety is their paramount concern.

Equipment was brought in from Barrie early Saturday morning to conduct a sweep of the beaches.

Last month, a diving team was brought in from Scuba Shack in nearby Gravenhurst. They were contacted by town officials to do a search and cleanup of the shoreline.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had been investigating a possible link between the hazardous materials found and a disturbing letter sent to a local media outlet.

Whoever is responsible for the glass and needles discovered on the beaches remains unclear.