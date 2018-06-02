Oak Hammock Marsh celebrates 25 years educating Manitobans about wetlands

For 25 years the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre has been an oasis for wildlife about 40 minutes north of Winnipeg.

The interpretive centre marked the milestone Saturday, highlighting the achievements of the park.

Jacques Bourgeois, the promotions and marketing coordinator for the marsh, said they’ve worked hard to educate people about wetlands.

WATCH: Canoeing at Oak Hammock Marsh

“We want them to see the value of the wetlands out there because for so many years we saw wetlands as waste,” he said. “People are coming from all over the world to see this beautiful site, it’s a really proud thing for us, it’s a really great gem in the province and we like to showcase it.”

Bourgeois said the marsh makes up 36 square kilometres but it used to be larger.

“Wetlands are an endangered habitat. For so many years we’ve been draining the wetlands,” he said. “We always hear about the prairies being flat and kind of boring, but there’s so much to see, so much diversity.”

Over the past quarter of a century, about 2 million people have visited the marsh.