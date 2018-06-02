Eskimos drop final pre-season tune-up to Bombers

The Edmonton Eskimos couldn’t tackle the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their final pre-season tune-up on Friday night, dropping a 33-13 decision in the Manitoba capital.

The blue and gold got a perfect performance from backup quarterback Chris Streveler, who completed all 10 of his pass attempts racking up 140 yards in the air.

“Execution wasn’t quite what we wanted,” Edmonton head coach Jason Maas said, “again it’s a little bit of everything when that happens but you know I’m looking more forward to watching the film and getting better from this than worrying about it.”

Adarius Bowman got in on the action against his former team, hauling in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bombers starting QB Matt Nichols in his first game after signing with Winnipeg in the off-season.

Jordan Robinson had the highlight for the Eskimos with a 98-yard punt return. He had a strong special teams game overall, picking up 205 yards on returns.

“The punt return team did a really good job for me, I really didn’t have to do anything. I just followed the hole and it was there so I was out of there.” Robinson said.

Three quarterbacks saw snaps in the game for the Eskimos, with Danny O’Brien having the strongest showing completing 9 of 14 pass attempts for 57 yards.

Zach Kline went 3 for 11 and 50 yards with one interception.

The two teams will meet again on June 14th, when they open their respective 2018 regular seasons.