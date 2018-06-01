Edmonton report outlines no-go zones for recreational marijuana use

Pot smoking won’t be welcome at the zoo, Churchill Square and Fort Edmonton Park under one plan being considered by city councillors.

Next week, they’ll discuss a report that recommends where Edmontonians should be allowed to consume pot once the drug is legalized later this year.

Provincial regulations already restrict smoking or vaping of cannabis in vehicles and in public places where tobacco smoking is prohibited. But the provincial framework allows municipalities to further constrain cannabis use.

The report outlines two options. Both suggest banning cannabis use at city attractions such as The Muttart Conservatory, John Janzen Nature Centre, Edmonton Valley Zoo, Churchill Square and Fort Edmonton Park.

The first option would also prohibit public consumption anywhere in the river valley or on most sidewalks. It also wouldn’t be allowed where any of the following facilities exist on parkland:

School, playground, sports field, skate park, bicycle park, outdoor pool and water spray park property

Zoo, cemetery, golf course and ski hill property

Off-leash dog park

The second option would also ban smoking cannabis:

Inside public buildings and public vehicles

On patios

On hospital, school, child care facility, campground, cemetery, golf course, ski hill and off-leash park property

Within 10 metres of a doorway, window, patio or bus stop

Within 30 metres of a playground, sports field, skate or bicycle park, zoo, outdoor theatre, outdoor pool, water spray park or season skating rink

The report will be discussed at the city’s community and public services committee on Wednesday. Administration will take the committee’s feedback and come back with further recommendations on July 4.

The federal government originally set out to legalize marijuana across Canada on July 1 but have since said that target will not be reached.