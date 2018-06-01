Suspicious death on rural property near Cochin, Sask.

Police have a person of interest in custody after a suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.

RCMP haven’t said what led them to the rural property southeast of the community on Thursday morning, but confirmed the body of a 59-year-old man was found.

Investigators determined his death is suspicious but have not released the cause or his name.

They said a person of interest is in custody, but charges have not yet been laid.

No other details have been released.

North Battleford RCMP continues to investigate, along with major crimes, the general investigation section, the forensic identification section, and the coroner’s office.

Cochin is roughly 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.