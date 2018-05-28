Brandon Stucka pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 Edmonton women

A man who was behind the wheel of a stolen truck that crashed into a vehicle in western Saskatchewan in September 2017, leaving three Edmonton women dead, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Brandon Stucka was wanted at the time by RCMP for possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said they had been chasing Stucka early in the morning of Sept. 22, but ended the pursuit 30 minutes before the stolen flat-deck truck crashed into a minivan in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 just east of Lloydminster.

Eva Tumbay, 37, Jeannette Wright, 53, and Glorious David, 35, died in the crash. A fourth woman, Janet Wright Gaye, 32, was seriously injured.

They were members of Edmonton’s Liberian community and had been travelling to Minnesota to see friends and family.

Stucka, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday in North Battleford court to three counts of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He will be back in court for sentencing on July 6 when an agreed statement of facts will be entered.

-With files from Meaghan Craig