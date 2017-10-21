Funeral held for Edmonton pastor’s wife killed in Saskatchewan crash

The family of an Edmonton woman who was killed along with two others in a crash in Saskatchewan last month was remembered as a “loving and caring person” at a funeral on Saturday.

Thirty-five-year-old Glorious Decontee David-Blamo, who was the wife of Edmonton Pastor Glory Blamo, was travelling with three other women when their minivan was hit by a stolen heavy-duty, flat-deck truck near Lloydminster, Sask.

Glorious and two others were killed while a fourth woman spent two weeks in hospital with serious injuries before being released.

On Saturday, members of Edmonton’s Liberian community came together to honour Glorious, who leaves behind four children in addition to her husband.

On Sept. 23, 2017, one of the victim's husbands – a pastor – greeted his congregation for the first time since the crash.

“She was a really lovely person,” 10-year-old Dorcas Blamo said about her mother on Saturday.

“She was a good person… she loved everybody,” seven-year-old Joshua Blamo said of his late mother. He has a twin brother named Caleb.

“My mom was a very kind lady,” nine-year-old Gracious Blamo said of her late mother. “People all over the community liked her. Everybody knew her and I loved her.”

Glorious’ widower fought to hold back tears on Saturday as he spoke about his loss.

“I don’t know how I’m going to recover but I’m going to rely on God,” Glory Blamo said, adding he was grateful for the help he’s receiving from the church and others. “There’s a serious loss… I thank God for the support I have.”

Glorious and Glory founded the Solid Rock International Ministries in Edmonton about 10 years ago. Glorious served as an assistant pastor there.

Glorious’ funeral services was held at North Pointe Community Church. An obituary said she “always put the needs of others first” and always wore “a big smile on her face.”

Fifty-three-year-old Jeannette Wright and 37-year-old Eva Fatu Tumbay also died in the crash. Janet Wright Gaye, 32, was also in the vehicle and was injured but has since been released from hospital.

Brandon Stucka, 26, is facing 10 charges in connection with the deadly Sept. 22 crash, including dangerous driving causing death. Stucka was wanted by RCMP for possession of property obtained by crime.

-With files from Kim Smith.