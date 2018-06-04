Hamilton police charge 3, issue warrants for 3 others, in Locke Street vandalism

Hamilton police say they have arrested three people in connection with the Locke Street vandalism incident that occurred in March.

In a press conference Friday, police said they have also issued arrest warrants for three other individuals.

Police said Jack Duckworth, 23, Tammy Kovich, 32, both from Hamilton, and Tyler Nadeau, 26, from Montreal, have been charged.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three other individuals; Alexander Balch, 34, Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 31, and David Prychitka, 34.

Chief Eric Girt said the arrests are a significant breakthrough in the case.

READ MORE: Hamilton anarchist organizer denied bail in Locke Street vandalism case

“These arrests are significant because it serves as a reminder that no matter how much time passes, we remain vigilant in our pursuit of the offenders,” he said.

Det. Dan Kinsella said each of the individuals charged and/or wanted had a “role to play.”

“The roles that they did play will be identified through the court process and we’ll just have to wait for that outcome,” he said.

Kinsella said Hamilton police partnered with outside agencies such as Montreal police and the RCMP in the investigation.

He said the individuals are suspected to be linked to the Tower, an anarchist space located on Cannon Street in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton anarchist group denies involvement but has ‘zero tears to shed’ for Locke Street

Police were called to the Locke Street area on the night of March 3, where about 30 people were marching wearing all black with their faces covered and carrying a banner that read “We Are The Ungovernable.”

Police arrested 31-year-old Cedar Hopperton in connection with the vandalism in April. Until Friday, that was the only arrest in the incident that left stores along Locke Street with over $100,000 worth of damages.

Hamilton police said they continue to investigate the vandalism and the wanted individuals are encouraged to turn themselves in. They encourage anyone with more information to contact Det. Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 905-522-8477.