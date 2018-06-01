3 arrested, 3 more wanted on warrants in connection with Locke Street vandalism

Hamilton Police have announced a breakthrough as they continue to investigate the March 3 vandalism on Locke Street.

Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella has confirmed three more arrests in the case, bringing the total to four, and he adds that warrants have been issued for three other suspects.

Those arrested over the past two days are Jack Duckworth, 23, from Hamilton, Tammy Kovich, 32, from Hamilton, and Tyler Nadeau, 26, from Montreal.

All three are charged with unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

Kovich is also charged with conspiracy to commit mischief, conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly while masked, counsel unlawful assembly while masked and counsel mischief.

Nadeau is also charged with counsel mischief, three counts of mischief under $5,000 and an additional two counts of mischief over $5,000.

Warrants have been issued for Alexander Balch, 34, from Hamilton, Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 31, from Hamilton, and David Prychitka, 34, from Hamilton.

Each are wanted for unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

Lowell-Pelletier is also wanted on separate charges for mischief related to vandalism on Barton Street.

Kinsella encourages them to “turn themselves in to Hamilton Police.”

The deputy chief alleges they were part of a group that marched through the Durand Neighborhood with faces covered while smashing windows, damaging vehicles, setting off fireworks and carrying a sign that read “We Are The Ungovernable.”

Kinsella says Hamilton Police believe “there is a connection between the individuals that you’ve heard about today and The Tower,” an anarchist space on Cannon Street.

He adds that investigators have also linked the vandalism to an anarchist book fair at Westdale Secondary School, which took place on the same weekend of March 3-4.

Kinsella stresses that “there was approximately 30 people on the street on Locke Street and we’ve identified seven so far, so we’re hoping for 23 more.”