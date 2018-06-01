Canada
June 1, 2018 1:23 pm
Updated: June 1, 2018 1:29 pm

Rare moose triplets caught on video in central Alberta

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: Randi Ingram recorded a video of what appears to be moose triplets right outside her door in Didsbury, Alta.

A A

A video of a moose and her triplets has been shared over 10,000 times in less than a week after being posted to Facebook by a Didsbury, Alta., woman.

Randi Ingram shared the video with the caption, “Back again, tonight!! How precious are these guys?” The video shows a grown moose walking with three young calves right outside Ingram’s backyard.

Story continues below

READ MORE: You know it’s a Canadian winter when the moose comes to call

“The video makes it seem like they’re so much further away, but literally they were maybe like four parked cars away from me,” she told Global News.

Ingram had first seen the group on Monday, but said her neighbours had reported sightings earlier.

READ MORE: Just dropping in: Raccoon family causes ruckus after falling through ceiling of Michigan home

“We’ve seen lots of twins, but we’ve never seen triples, so we were super excited about that.”

The community has now started an online discussion group to share updates on the family’s whereabouts.

READ MORE: Wild goose chase at Detroit Tigers game ends after bird flies into scoreboard

Didsbury is about 83 kilometres north of Calgary.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta moose triplets
Animal video
Didsbury
Didsbury Alberta
Didsbury moose
Moose
Moose on video
Moose triplets
Moose triplets in Alberta
Moose triplets on video in backyard
Moose video
Rare moose triplets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News