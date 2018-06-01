Rare moose triplets caught on video in central Alberta

A video of a moose and her triplets has been shared over 10,000 times in less than a week after being posted to Facebook by a Didsbury, Alta., woman.

Randi Ingram shared the video with the caption, “Back again, tonight!! How precious are these guys?” The video shows a grown moose walking with three young calves right outside Ingram’s backyard.

“The video makes it seem like they’re so much further away, but literally they were maybe like four parked cars away from me,” she told Global News.

Ingram had first seen the group on Monday, but said her neighbours had reported sightings earlier.

“We’ve seen lots of twins, but we’ve never seen triples, so we were super excited about that.”

The community has now started an online discussion group to share updates on the family’s whereabouts.

Didsbury is about 83 kilometres north of Calgary.