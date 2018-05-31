Hamilton’s mayor ‘disappointed and dismayed’ by U.S. tariffs on steel imports

Hamilton’s mayor has added his voice to the chorus of distaste following the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, as well as Mexico and the European Union.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Fred Eisenberger said, “I am disappointed and dismayed by the decision today from President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel, and 10 per cent on imported aluminum.”

The mayor of Canada’s iconic steel-producing city added, “Locally, while it is difficult to determine how this will affect our some 9,000 steel manufacturing and production employees; a 25 per cent tariff will see an immediate increase in pricing for steel-related products such as cars, appliances etc. both in Canada and the U.S.A.”

Despite the introduction of damaging tariffs on steel, Eisenberger remains hopeful that a resolution is on the horizon.

“Canada’s closest ally is the United States and I am still hopeful that saner heads will prevail, but I applaud our federal government for its swift and forceful reaction to help protect steel-related jobs and our economy.

“We will continue to work with our federal and provincial partners and meet with our steel committee; and encourage our national steel caucus led by local MP Bob Bratina, with membership from local MP and former steelworker Scott Duvall to continue to advocate on behalf of the City of Hamilton steel industry and our national economic steel interests.”