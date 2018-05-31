U.S. imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada

The United States has decided to end steel and aluminum tariff exemptions for Canada, the country’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Thursday.

Canada, Mexico and the European Union were exempted from import duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum when they were first imposed in March, but those exemptions were set to expire Friday.

The tariffs kick in midnight, but there will be some flexibility and continued negotiations, Ross said.

“We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved,” he told reporters.

He said Canada and Mexico had originally been exempted from the tariffs as North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations took place, but talks are “taking longer than we had hoped.”

“There is no longer a very precise date they may be concluded, therefore they’re added into the list of those who will bear tariffs,” the official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had imposed the tariffs earlier this year, saying his country had been treated “badly” in trade relations.

At the time, Trump also cited national security reasons for the tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has hinted that Canada will retaliate.

Two government sources told Global News that Canada has considered several actions, and that a decision will be made after discussions with relevant ministers and premiers.

The Trump administration also launched a national security investigation last week into auto imports, using the same law that he applied to steel and aluminum.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed back Tuesday, saying the tariff threats are “negotiating tactics” amid NAFTA negotiations.

— With a file from The Canadian Press, Global News reporter Amanda Connolly