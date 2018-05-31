From pork to jeans — countries threaten tariff retaliation for U.S. steel, aluminum duties

The European Union, Mexico and Canada were slapped with steel and aluminum tariffs by the United States on Thursday. And now they’re threatening to hit back.

The countries had previously been exempt from the tariffs, which the U.S. imposed earlier this year.

But U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross withdrew that exemption Thursday morning, saying that they will be subject to import duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

The countries, which had been bracing for such a move by the U.S. for some months, were swift in their condemnation of the move.

The European Union said it has no choice but to defend itself and its industries following the move, while a spokesperson said the U.K. government was “deeply disappointed.”

“The U.K. and other European Union countries are close allies of the U.S. and should be permanently and fully exempted from the American measures on steel and aluminium,” the U.K. statement read.

Mexico also spoke out, slamming the U.S. for saying the tariffs are needed for “national security” proposes.

“Mexico has repeatedly indicated that this type of measures under the criterion of national security are not adequate or justified,” a release from the government said.

Mexico also released a list — and the EU updated one created in March — of items they may slap tariffs on themselves in retaliation to the ones set by U.S.

These are the items Mexico is threatening to add duties on:

Flat steel (hot and cold foil, including coated and various tubes)

Lamps

Pork legs and shoulders,

Sausages and other prepared food

Apples

Grapes

Blueberries

Various cheeses

Mexico added that tariffs on other items may also be incoming, but the country is open to dialogue to solve the situation.

“Mexico reiterates its openness to constructive dialogue with the U.S., its support for the international trading system and its rejection of unilateral protectionist measures,” the statement read.

These are the items the EU is threatening to add duties on:

The EU’s list of proposed tariffs is notably longer than the one Mexico released, and spans 10 pages. A full list can be found here.

Here are some notable items:

Several common food products, including kidney beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter, etc.

Orange juice

Whiskey

Cigarettes and tobacco

Makeup and skincare products

Clothing such as t-shirts, jeans, cotton items

Several types of steel

Cooking appliances and other kitchen products

Rowing boats, canoes, yachts

Paper towels, toilet paper, tampons, diapers

Several types of shoes

Playing cards

Motorcycles

Canada’s plan to be revealed

Canada has not released a list of specific items, or made an official statement on the steel and aluminum tariffs yet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement regarding the tariffs Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ross said in an interview with CNBC Thursday that any retaliation the U.S. faces from other countries won’t have a significant effect on its economy.