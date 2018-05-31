Politics
May 31, 2018 8:56 pm

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner says Republican party is ‘taking a nap somewhere’

By Staff The Associated Press

Former U.S. House Speaker said Thursday that the Republican Party has been "taking a nap" during President Donald Trump's presidency, while also saying First Lady Melania Trump "doesn't look real happy" about living in the White House.

A A

WASHINGTON – Former House Speaker John Boehner says there is no Republican Party anymore – but there is the party of President Donald Trump.

Boehner was asked about the GOP Thursday at a policy conference in Michigan. He replied: “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump Party.”

He added, “The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere.”

WATCH: Latest news videos about Donald Trump 

The former speaker is friendly with the president – the two have played a lot of golf together – and counted Trump as a supporter. But Boehner says he didn’t expect Trump to become president.

The Ohio Republican comes from the establishment wing of the GOP. He abruptly retired from the House in 2015 amid resistance from a conservative flank of House Republicans who challenged his leadership as speaker.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
John Boehner
party of donald trump
Republican Party
US Politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News