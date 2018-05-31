Ticats kick off CFL preseason vs. Argos

Football is back in Hamilton.

Even if it’s just the CFL preseason.

The Tiger-Cats play host to the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday night as both teams get their first taste of real game action.

And while the game does not count in the standings, both clubs will use the contest to help determine which players have what it takes to play in the Canadian Football League.

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is expected to start and backup Johnny Manziel is scheduled to make his highly anticipated CFL debut.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Before the game, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum will officially open its completely redesigned and refurbished 10,000 square-foot space in the club level at Tim Hortons Field.

Those attending the ceremony include hall of fame players Ben Zambiasi, Less Brown, Damon Allen, and Dan Ferrone.