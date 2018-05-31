Rescued puppies adopted in the Okanagan

Five puppies born to a dog rescued by the SPCA from a rural property in Williams Lake have been adopted in the Okanagan.

When the SPCA stepped in to rescue the animals in February, some of the 46 neglected dogs were pregnant. Five of the puppies born were put up for adoption at the Kelowna shelter.

By 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday there was a line-up of 20 people at the Kelowna shelter interested in taking home one of the puppies.

The shelter also received numerous phone enquiries about the animals.

Kelowna SPCA branch manager Sean Hogan said all five puppies were adopted out within two hours of the branch opening.