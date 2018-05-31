Roundhouse innovative workspace opens in Edmonton

Lego in boardrooms, red wriggler worms breaking down the garbage, access to electric bikes and bike-powered charging devices are all part of an innovative workspace called Roundhouse.

Roundhouse is a new initiative to enter the Edmonton market that combines social enterprise with co-working space.

The Google-inspired workplace is located on the southeast corner of Allard Hall on MacEwan campus.

It hopes to empower collaboration and innovation across all sectors to evoke positive social change in its members and community.

“We consider ourselves a social innovation hub,” Leo Wong, founding director of the Social Innovation Institute, said. “A place for social change, social innovation and social enterprise to collaborate.”

The space brings together university faculty and students alongside community members and entrepreneurs in an environment that creates economic and social vibrancy.

“MacEwan is already doing well and bringing it to a new level, where the organization can be an even more prominent force for good,” Wong said.

The office is surrounded by environmentally friendly designs with plastic bottles decorating walls, digestive worms consuming compostable items, and lights sharing the ability to power themselves on and off depending on the outside light available to the working environment.

The Roundhouse organization is hosting its grand opening Thursday from 3-6 p.m. The event will be its first splash in the community to let everyone know Roundhouse is open for business. Wong could not be happier that his two-year vision has become a reality.

“We are celebrating two years of developing this concept and finally we can be a business who supports individuals’ endeavours and entrepreneur desires.”