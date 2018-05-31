Hamilton council feels the heat; opens splash pads immediately amid public ‘splash back’

All of the city’s splash pads will soon be operational.

Hamilton politicians have voted to ask staff to activate them, as soon as possible, after hearing from residents throughout the current heat wave.

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson brought the motion to Thursday’s general issues committee meeting, “noting that climate change, folks, is upon us whether you like it or not.”

Johnson’s motion also calls for opening splash pads prior to the Victoria Day long weekend in future years, something that is already the practice in neighbouring municipalities like Burlington and Grimsby.

She adds that “we’re about a month behind them, and it really doesn’t reflect well” on Hamilton.

General Manager of Public Works Dan McKinnon insists that he’s already directed staff to get started after “sensing the mood in the room.”

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson urged him to put the “biggest asterisks around this enhancement for the future” and Ward 2’s Jason Farr also voiced relief saying he “got his marching orders” while meeting with neighbourhood groups on Monday.

Hamilton’s splash pads weren’t scheduled to start operating until the week of June 11.