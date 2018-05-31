Dump truck, trailer and excavator go missing from Dauphin, Man.
RCMP are on the lookout for some heavy equipment, stolen in northern Manitoba.
Dauphin police said a tandem axle gravel truck and a tilt-deck trailer with a compact excavator on it were reported missing from a business Tuesday.
The theft is believed to have happened over the weekend.
The truck is a red 1991 Kenworth T600.
The excavator is an orange Kubota KX161-3.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dauphin detachment at 204-622-5020.
