May 31, 2018 3:20 pm
Updated: May 31, 2018 3:31 pm

Dump truck, trailer and excavator go missing from Dauphin, Man.

Some heavy equipment was taken from a business in Dauphin, likely over the weekend.

RCMP are on the lookout for some heavy equipment, stolen in northern Manitoba.

Dauphin police said a tandem axle gravel truck and a tilt-deck trailer with a compact excavator on it were reported missing from a business Tuesday.

The theft is believed to have happened over the weekend.

The truck is a red 1991 Kenworth T600.

The excavator is an orange Kubota KX161-3.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dauphin detachment at 204-622-5020.

