Christopher Garnier sentencing hearing rescheduled

A sentencing hearing for a Halifax man who killed an off-duty police officer and used a green bin to dispose of her body has been rescheduled.

Christopher Garnier faces an automatic sentence of life in prison after being convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the killing of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell.

Garnier is sitting quietly in the courtroom. He has a long beard, glasses and is wearing a dark coloured sweater for his court appearance. #Halifax #nscourt @globalhalifax — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 31, 2018

A hearing to determine when Garnier will be able to apply for parole was held Monday, but was adjourned after several legal issues arose.

On Thursday, Garnier made a brief appearance in Nova Scotia Supreme Court and the continuation of his parole ineligibility hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 13 and 14.

Garnier’s lawyer, Joel Pink, told the court the original dates did not work for an expert defence witness who will be testifying at the hearing by video link.

The Crown argues Garnier should have to serve 16 years before he’s able to apply for parole, while the defence argues for a parole ineligibility period of 10 years.