Girlfriend of convicted murderer Christopher Garnier calls him kind, genuine

The girlfriend of a Halifax man convicted of murdering a woman he met at a downtown bar has written a glowing letter about Christopher Garnier, calling him a kind, genuine and thoughtful person.

Brittany Francis’s letter is one of 31 letters of support submitted to Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold as part of Garnier’s parole ineligibility hearing and released today.

Garnier strangled 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police constable, and used a compost bin to dump her body near a harbour bridge on Sept. 11, 2015.

In her letter dated April 4, Francis says that the 30-year-old Garnier has changed her life, taught her how to love herself, and has helped her to grow as a person.

She added: “I love him more today than I ever have.”

The Crown argues Garnier should have to serve 16 years before he’s able to apply for parole, while the defence argues for a parole ineligibility period of 10 years.

His hearing got underway Monday, but was adjourned until Aug. 27 after a number of legal issues arose.

The Crown says seven to 10 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the parole ineligibility hearing.

In December, a jury convicted Garnier of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.