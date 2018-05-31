Death in City of Kawartha Lakes house fire treated as homicide

OPP say a body found at a house fire early Tuesday morning in the City of Kawartha Lakes is being treated as a homicide.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Aino Beach Road south of Little Lake around 5:10 a.m., where they found a deceased woman inside the residence.

Police say a post-mortem examination in Toronto has identified the victim as Heeley Rae Balanga, 35, a resident of Aino Beach Road in Little Britain.

“Her death is being investigated as a homicide,” OPP stated Thursday.

Investigators from the OPP and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are currently trying to piece together what happened.

Police also had a nearby vehicle and a mail box cordoned off but did not say if it was connected to the investigation.

“Police are asking for the assistance of the public and specifically, anyone who may have known the victim,” police said.

If anyone observed any suspicious vehicles or other activity in the area of Aino Beach Road and Rainbow Bridge Road between 9 p.m. Monday, May 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday May 29, you are asked to please contact the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5050.

Investigators remain at the scene.