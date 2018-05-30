OPP remain on scene of deadly house fire near Little Britain

Firefighters discovered a body outside the burning home at 50 Aino Beach Rd. on Tuesday morning.

The body has been sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto, where a post-mortem will be performed to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Until then, the police will maintain a presence at the scene. Police have released the scene to the south, where an abandoned car had been discovered the same day.

People from the neighbourhood whom CHEX News spoke to said that there were two units in the home on Aino Beach Road, and that added police were frequently called to the address for noise complaints.