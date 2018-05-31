Winnipeg police arrest man for carjacking after crash with school bus

Police arrested a 20-year-old Winnipeg man after he stole a car and wreaked havoc on Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Henderson Highway around 3 p.m.

A 64-year-old woman told police she was grabbed by a man who demanded her car keys.

She handed them over, and the suspect fled in her 2008 Honda Civic.

Minutes later, police responded to a car crash nearby at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Headmaster Row involving the stolen vehicle.

They found the suspect had sped east after stealing the car, then headed north.

He began swerving around other northbound cars, eventually losing control in a construction zone.

The car did a 180-degree spin into southbound traffic and collided with a school bus before coming to a stop in the ditch. There were no children on board the bus at the time.

Both the school bus and the stolen car sustained serious damage from the crash.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to run after getting out of the car, but witnesses grabbed him and held him until cops arrived.

Both the suspect and the school bus driver were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Connor William Muswagon remains in custody and faces charges for robbery, driving while impaired, driving while disqualified, driving dangerously, failing to provide a breathalyzer and possession of cocaine.​