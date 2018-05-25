Winnipeg police make arrest in stolen car case – but not the original suspects

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman for leading officers on a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, officers saw the car speeding along Portage Avenue near St. James Street. The driver pulled off Portage and turned onto Ferry Road before abandoning the car near Bruce Avenue and Sackville Street.

A short while later, officers spotted a 24-year-old woman matching the driver’s description near Portage and Lyle Street and arrested her.

Shelby Dawn Wayward of Winnipeg faces charges of fleeing from a police officer, driving with a suspended license and possessing property obtained by crime.

The vehicle was the same one involved in a carjacking earlier in the week, but police still haven’t found the suspects responsible for initially stealing the vehicle.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the car’s owner was the victim of an armed carjacking around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of McGregor Street.

“The 48-year-old victim advised that she was sitting in her car when she was approached by two males,” Skrabek said. “One male, armed with a handgun, demanded that she exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the male got into the driver’s side of the vehicle while a second male entered the passenger’s side and sat down.”

The two men are described as 20 to 25-years-old. Police said one has a thin build and long, dark hair, and the other has an average built with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.