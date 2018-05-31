Man charged with setting 24 fires between Downtown and the North End
A Winnipeg man allegedly caused $62,250.00 worth of damage after setting a total of 24 fires.
River Jacob Parrenas Tavares was originally arrested for 16 arson related fires, but a continued investigation found that he had set 8 more fires, on top of the original 16.
Police said the fires were all set between May 1-8.
The 8 new arson charges were in the following areas:
-100 block of Furby Street, where a garage was set fire.
-300 block of Simcoe Street, a fire was set to a garbage bin
-400 block of Simcoe Street, a fence was lit on fire
-300 block of Beverley Street, a recycling bin was set on fire
-600 block of Home Street, a garage was set on fire
-600 block of Furby Street, where a garage was set on fire
-900 block of Cathedral Avenue, a garage was set on fire, then spread to another garage.
-600 block of Furby Street, a utility trailer was set on fire.
On May 29, police arrested the suspect, who was already in prison at Milner Ridge Correctional facility.
Parrenas Tavares, 19, has been charged with an additional 8 counts of arson causing damage to property.
