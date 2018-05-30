Rick Zamperin: Cavaliers could get swept by Warriors

It’s like a broken record.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will meet in the NBA Finals.

The best-of-7 series tips off Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., and unless LeBron James is able to clone himself, the Cavs don’t stand a chance.

READ MORE: ‘I will not just shut up and dribble’: LeBron James fires back at Fox News host

In fact, the Warriors should sweep this series.

James is the best player in the game, and one could argue he is the best ever. I’ll leave that debate for another day, but in saying that, this is James’ ninth NBA Finals appearance in his 15-year career including the last eight years in a row. That’s insane.

But he can’t carry the Cavs to another upset, can he?

LeBron gets loose for his 8th consecutive #NBAFinals appearance! pic.twitter.com/NsqvSxj3Fp — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2018

No, not against Golden State.

Not with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors opened as 12-point favourites in Game 1, the biggest point spread in an NBA Finals opener since the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76’ers in 1991, a series L.A. won in five games.

The Warriors dominated the Cavaliers to win last year’s final in five games. In 2016, Cleveland rallied past Golden State to become the first team in NBA history to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy after trailing 3-games-to-1. The Warriors took their first meeting in the Finals, in 2015, in six.

I guess I will give the Cavs one game, a win in Game 3, but that’s it. The Warriors are again set to be crowned NBA champions.