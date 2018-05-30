British Columbians are cutting back to pay for gas, poll suggests

The average price of gas in B.C. has reached a record high of $1.59 per litre.

A report released by Insights West, a marketing research company, suggests British Columbians are making changes to their budgets and lifestyle to compensate for the price hike.

Results are based on an online study conducted from May 18 to 23, 2018, among a representative sample of 810 BC adults. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.4 percentage points.

A third of those polled say they have shifted their spending from things like food and entertainment to cover the cost of gas.

Other changes people are making include reducing the number of times they use their vehicles, driving shorter distances, changing their summer vacation plans, and taking public transit more often.

Eighteen per cent say they are considering replacing their vehicles with either electric or hybrid models.

Seventy per cent of British Columbians surveyed believe that prices will be even higher one month from now.

That same station will likely offer it for 141.9 come Thursday as #Vancouver and Lower Mainland prices are falling 2 cents a litre https://t.co/N4c81Rlnub — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) May 29, 2018

Some experts, though, believe British Columbians will be seeing some relief at the pumps soon.

Dan McTeague with GasBuddy says three refineries in Edmonton that were down due to maintenance issues are either back online or coming back online soon.

That, combined with the price of crude easing, could result in lower gas prices in B.C. in the coming weeks.