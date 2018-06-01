Bob Layton: Pipeline perplexities

So, the prime minister seems to be keeping his pipeline promise by being kinder to Kinder.

The math looks good to some, putting up $5 billion to help free up $15 billion Canada’s not getting.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is thrilled, saying expanding the pipeline benefits all Canadians.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, disagrees, saying it does not reduce the risk of a bitumen spill.

Like everything else the government does, it will cost more than they think, and I question whether this mountain of money will solve the problem.

I feel no guarantee the pipeline will get ever get built.

There are briefcases of court cases in the way, and Indigenous issues and protesters waiting to plug the pipe.

Maybe Ottawa can muster the military and provide pipeline peacekeepers in the national interest and keep people like MP Elizabeth May from another arrest.

Is Kinder Morgan the bitumen Bombardier that may not get built?

I want it to be built.

I want Alberta’s economy re-built, but I am not convinced the money is enough to push the pipeline.

I want to be wrong, but I don’t think I am.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.