Trans Mountain pipeline project purchase ‘major step forward’: Rachel Notley

Alberta’s premier calls the decision by the federal government to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion for $4.5 billion “a major step forward for all Canadians.”

Premier Rachel Notley included the comment in a tweet she posted shortly after the federal government’s announcement Tuesday morning.

Her tweet also stated “this project has more certainty than ever before. We won’t stop until the job is done!”

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Kinder Morgan will move forward with its original plan to twin the pipeline this summer while the sale is finalized, which likely won’t happen until August.

Once the sale is complete, Canada will continue the construction on its own, with a goal to sell the pipeline once market conditions will allow it to get the best price.

Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan said he’s impressed with the federal government for “taking decisive action.”

Export Development Canada will finance the purchase, which includes the pipeline, pumping stations and rights of way along the route between Edmonton and Vancouver, as well as the marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., where oil is loaded onto tankers for export.

The Alberta government will provide funding for any unexpected costs that arise during construction.

There has been intense opposition towards the project from environmental groups and some Indigenous communities in B.C.

Greenpeace Canada’s Mike Hudema tweeted “Good-bye climate and Indigenous rights commitments Canada and hello Massive losses.”

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney tweeted Tuesday morning that the UCP would comment about the announcement later Tuesday.

Canada approved the project in November 2016, following an expanded environmental review process that included additional consultations with Indigenous communities and assessing the amount of additional emissions likely to result from additional production.

Canada loses $15 billion every year on the sale of oil because the U.S. remains its only export customer, resulting in a lower price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argues. A lack of capacity in pipelines or in rail cars to ship oil produced in Alberta is also hurting Canada’s energy sector.