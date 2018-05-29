Ottawa to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project, what does this mean for BC?

The federal government announced Tuesday it plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that in return, Kinder Morgan will go ahead with its original plan to twin the pipeline this summer while the sale is finalized, which likely won’t happen until August.

“We believe this is the best way to protect thousands of well-paying jobs and the safest and most effective way to get our resources to world markets,” Morneau told a news conference in Ottawa.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau was light on specifics Tuesday when he asked how the feds planned to force the Trans Mountain expansion project through BC, simply reiterating that the federal government has jurisdiction over this national energy project.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has not yet held a news conference but he is expected to speak at 10 a.m. PT in Victoria.

He did join Jon McComb on CKNW Tuesday morning, saying this was never about who owns the pipeline. “I reiterated to feds this morning, it doesn’t matter who owns the pipeline, I’m concerned about what’s travelling through pipelines,” said Horgan. “It was never about ownership.”

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey says Tuesday’s announcement was a “bombshell.”

“Justin Trudeau has signaled all along he’s gone all in on this pipeline project, it had to be built, the deadline that Kinder Morgan had set was just two days from now so in some ways it’s a stunning announcement and in other ways it’s not a surprise at all because the amount of political capital [Trudeau] had invested in this was enormous,” says Baldrey.

“It had to proceed one way or another.”

There are still a number of protests and court challenges against the pipeline expansion in B.C. It is unclear at this time exactly where those stand.

“Our approach will be to move forward, to advance the cause of getting the pipeline done,” said Morneau. “We will recognize that Canadians have a right to express their point of view in a legal fashion and that will continue to be an important part of our democracy.”

B.C.’s challenge in the Federal Court of Appeal is still ongoing, challenging the Liberal government’s approval of the expansion project. A number of First Nations groups argue they had not been adequately consulted by the National Energy Board process to allow this pipeline expansion project to proceed.

“Until we get that court case settled one way or another, we still don’t have a sense of finality over whether this project will proceed,” says Baldrey.

“Those court challenges will continue. I expect Horgan to say that today.”

Kinder Morgan laughing all the way to the bank. KM gets $4.5billion and walks away. Canada to raise money to build $7.4 billion project. — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) May 29, 2018

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has responded online, saying “this is a major step forward for all Canadians.”

This is a major step forward for all Canadians.

We have met the deadline.

This project has more certainty than ever before.

We won’t stop until the job is done!

I’ll have more to say later this morning. #KeepCanadaWorking #ABleg #ABpoli #TMX — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 29, 2018

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said Tuesday that there was no legislation required for the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Reaction from groups against the pipeline expansion is starting to pour in.

Greenpeace Canada released a statement in response to the decision, saying:

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has just signed up to captain the Titanic of tar sands oil pipelines, putting it on a collision course with its commitments to Indigenous rights and the Paris climate agreement. Trudeau is gambling billions of Canadian taxpayer dollars on an oil project that will never be built — a project that Kinder Morgan itself has indicated is ‘untenable’ and that faces more than a dozen lawsuits, crumbling economics, and a growing resistance movement that is spreading around the world.

“The Indigenous-led, people-powered movement that led Kinder Morgan to abandon ship on this project is stronger than ever and will not back down. Today’s decision comes in the midst of mounting resistance against the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.”

Ruth Breech at the Rainforest Action Network said in a statement:

“The Trudeau government’s reckless choice to compel Trans Mountain endangers the lives and welfare of its citizens. Trans Mountain is the third major pipeline project to stall in two years because pipelines spell disaster. Kinder Morgan is a bad investment that no one doing their due diligence would touch.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday that they don't have to sell the Trans Mountain pipeline to the private sector, but would look into expressions of interest to do so and whether it should happen sooner or later.

Export Development Canada will finance the purchase, which includes the pipeline, pumping stations and rights of way along the route between Edmonton and Vancouver, as well as the marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., where oil is loaded onto tankers for export.

Morneau says the federal government does not plan to be a long-term owner and is in negotiations with interested investors, including Indigenous communities, pension funds and the Alberta government, which will provide funding for any unexpected costs that arise during construction.

“To investors considering Canada as a place to build big, important, transformative projects like the Trans Mountain expansion, we want you to know that you have a partner in Ottawa,” Morneau said.

The deal brings some certainty to an expansion project that has been on the rocks ever since B.C. went to court in hopes of blocking it, fearing the impact of a spill of diluted bitumen, the raw output from Alberta’s oilsands.

