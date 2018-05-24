Vancouver, Squamish Nation lose court challenges over Trans Mountain expansion

The City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation have lost court challenges over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The British Columbia Supreme Court has dismissed their petitions aimed at quashing an environmental assessment certificate issued by the province for the project.

In the city’s case, the court found that the province’s decision to grant the certificate was reasonable and lawful.

In a separate ruling on the First Nation’s application, it found the province conducted appropriate and sufficient consultation with the group.

“While the cases involved actions by the previous government, the B.C. government argued in the Squamish proceeding that the provincial Crown had fulfilled its minimum legal duty to consult the Squamish Nation,” B.C. Attorney General David Eby said in a statement Thursday.

“In the City of Vancouver case, the B.C. government took no position on the merits of the petition and appeared in court in order to provide the record of the government’s decision and make limited submissions on the standard of review and costs.”

He said officials will take some time to review the judgements more closely.

I agree with Brad 👍,

Public approval of Trans Mountain is up, including in BC.

Public appreciation of our energy industry & why pipelines matter is up, including in BC.

We're all Canadians. Working together we will get this pipeline built & #KeepCanadaWorking🇨🇦#ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4KKAFrUFL0 — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 24, 2018

“Our government has taken a balanced approach to defending our environment and our economy while fulfilling our legal obligations and respecting the rule of law.

“The court has made clear that these rulings have no bearing on the ongoing federal Court of Appeal case challenging the federal approval of the project.”

Eby said the government had no further comment since there may be appeals.

The Trans Mountain expansion would increase capacity of an existing pipeline between Edmonton and the metro Vancouver area.

The news was welcomed by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

“We are pleased that the Trans Mountain pipeline took another step forward today,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Supreme Court of British Columbia threw out two more challenges to the project. While other decisions remain before the courts, the record in the courts of TMX proponents is promising.

“This pipeline is unlike any other in that it has been rigorously reviewed, meaningful consultation has taken place and it is paired with an effective climate protection plan.

“The failures of the past will not be repeated. The Government of Alberta will not stop fighting until we get the job done. We will get this pipeline built.”

BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental assessment certificate to Transmountin is dismissed by BC Supreme Court. Vancouver will pay Kinder Morgan’s costs. — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) May 24, 2018

Link to BC Supreme Court decision on Vancouver’s lost bid to overturn BC Environment Ministry’s decision. https://t.co/ZjkFJvURBc — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) May 24, 2018

With files from Emily Mertz, Global News