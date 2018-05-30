Protestors rally outside Mark Gerretsen’s constituency office in Kingston

A group of about 30 protesters rallied outside Mark Gerretsen’s midtown office Tuesday night to protest the federal government’s decision to buy the trans mountain pipeline for 4.5 billion dollars.

Kingston Police were called to the scene around 6 o’clock after it was reported that some of the demonstrators spilled out onto princess street. According to police, non-permanent red paint was applied to the sidewalk outside Gerretsen’s office. The words “oil”, “capitalism”, “colonialism” and “racism” were painted on the ground. According to police, no arrests were made.

