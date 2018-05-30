Accessibility committee members threaten to quit over lack of action by London council

Members of London’s citizen accessibility advisory committee have threatened to resign en masse unless city politicians take them seriously.

The surprising ultimatum was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the community and protective services committee. The group made a presentation and criticized city councillors for voting in favour of its recommendations, but failing to follow through with them.

Chair Jacqueline Madden says they feel councillors don’t actually listen to what they say.

“We feel that councillors consistently disregarded, ignored or dismissed our recommendations and the needs of the accessibility community,” Madden said.

She noted that even when the group’s recommendations received support from city committees and council as a whole, they often failed to be implemented.

“We really feel like we’ve become just a box that you guys tick off [to meet provincial standards],” Madden said.

In April of this year, the advisory group raised the same issue, questioning the committee about its failure to enact recommendations.

Mayor Matt Brown praised the group for stepping forward with its concerns, noting it takes courage to directly criticize institutions. He also said if anyone was responsible for the current situation it was him.

“I am so sorry that you feel this way, but I understand why you might feel this way, I understand why you do feel this way.”

Brown said he deeply regretted the advisory group was before them with a message of resignation.

“I think that should all strike us, right at our core, how serious this is,” he said.

The mayor moved to set up a meeting between committee members, himself and other city councillors. Brown said he wants to report back to the community and protective services committee within 30 days with the results of that session.

The motion was unanimously supported.

The accessibility committee is one of 13 advisory groups made up of citizens who advise council on a range of issues.