Accessibility committee pushes London city politicians to act on recommendations

City politicians felt the heat as London’s accessibility advisory committee fired questions at the community and protective services committee Wednesday evening.

They questioned why certain recommendations they’ve made haven’t been acted upon, regardless of council members’ endorsement.

London’s accessibility advisory committee asked on two occasions to rename the “People with Disabilities” category in the Mayor’s New Year’s honour list to “Accessibility Champion.”

Council backed both requests in 2015 and 2016, but the change still has not been made.

The committee also expressed its disappointment with the lack of action to improve accessibility in community gardens. This move was also endorsed by city council members.

It’s made up of unelected Londoners. It can make recommendations but they aren’t binding and need council support to go through.

Ward 10 Coun. Virginia Ridley said that the recommendations need to be looked into.

“I think from a policy and process kind of view, that I would like an opportunity to take a look at how we can ensure those recommendations have the continuity and they’re carried through,” said Ridley.

Ward 6 Coun. Phil Squire expressed frustration at the delays but noted that the committee should come to them sooner if there’s an issue.

“Contact a councillor, someone that’s on the committee or the chair, and I think that it will be followed up on immediately by that councillor.”

The issue is now headed to London’s governance working group to consider how to improve oversight.

Squire isn’t confident that the problem will be solved in a timely manner now that it’s going to governance, adding “when I’m dead, we’ll get it passed.”