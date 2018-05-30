Suspended, convicted and sentenced Hamilton cop now off payroll

The Hamilton Police Service confirms a change in the status of Const. Craig Ruthowsky.

After almost six years of drawing his salary from the public purse, while suspended, the 44-year-old is now suspended without pay.

A statement issued by the police service says the change is effective May 30, and it follows a Toronto judge’s sentencing of Ruthowsky on Tuesday after he was convicted cocaine trafficking, taking bribes from drug dealers, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The disgraced officer has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in a federal jail.

The Hamilton Police Service confirms it will now move forward with Police Service Act charges and will be seeking Ruthowsky’s dismissal.

The service has been obliged to keep paying Ruthowsky since 2012 while he was under suspension. That obligation ended Tuesday when he received his prison sentence.